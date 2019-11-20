Ariana Grande stages a Victorious reunion with Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett at her Atlanta show

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Twitter

After having to cancel a show due to an illness, Ariana Grande came back to her Sweetener World Tour with a bang, staging a mini-reunion of her former Nickelodeon show Victorious at her Atlanta concert Tuesday night.

The day of the performance, Grande had hinted on Twitter that she was planning a stunt, saying, “Guys I can’t tell u why yet, but I’m so excited for tonight. I’ve never felt this way. Goodbye.” The Victorious cast members she would later bring out included Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies, who played Jade.

Together with Grande, who played Cat, the pair recreated their iconic karaoke number from the “Freak the Freak Out” episode, singing “Give It Up!”

Proving that the cast of Victorious can all sing, as the show’s star Victoria Justice famously claimed, Grande also brought out actor Matt Bennett (who played Robbie on the show) to sing his character’s song “I Think You’re Swell” live in front of the massive audience at the State Farm Arena.

The newly minted 2020 Grammys nominee ended the night by calling it “the most special show to me yet,” telling Gillies and Bennett that she loves them forever.

