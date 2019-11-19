Mandy Moore announces first music tour in more than a decade

The next phase of Mandy Moore‘s music comeback: going on tour!

The This Is Us actress announced Tuesday that she will be going on the road for the first time in a decade to perform her new music, including the single “When I Wasn’t Watching.”

The tour will kick off March 20, 2020 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, hometown of the Pearson family on This Is Us, and continue nationwide through the spring at iconic theaters including the Beacon in New York (March 24), and The Warfield in San Francisco (May 2).

The “Candy” singer has not announced a title or release date for her upcoming album, but it is set to come out next year through the record label Verve Forecast.

Opening for Moore on tour will be folk singer/songwriters Bedouine and Madison Cunningham.

Tickets for the tour begin presale on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

