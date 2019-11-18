Mötley Crüe are getting back together (again)

In 2014, the guys of Mötley Crüe called it quits for the second — and supposedly final — time. Having scheduled a 2015 farewell tour, they signed a “cessation of touring agreement” to prevent any further performances. As bassist Nikki Sixx once said, “The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen.”

Well, it has happened.

On Monday, the band released a statement and accompanying video to announce — in an explosive manner — that they are getting back together… again!

According to Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, who played Tommy Lee in Netflix’s Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, it was the fans that made the band reconsider. “Since playing Tommy Lee in The Dirt, so many of my fans have said how they wish they could’ve seen the real Mötley Crüe play live,” Baker said in a statement. “I never thought I would see the day when this would become a reality. But the fans spoke, and Mötley Crüe listened!”

A rep for Mötley Crüe told EW there is “no tour to announce” currently. But, Rolling Stone reports the Crüe will be reuniting for a 2020 stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison. (Reps for the Def Leppard and Poison did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.)

Record sales and streaming numbers for Mötley Crüe’s music were way up following the release of The Dirt. In March, it was reported that iTunes sales were up more than 2,000 percent.

The band’s announcement video references the pact they signed vowing never to reunite. “Destruction has never been an issue for Mötley Crüe,” Kelly says as footage shows said contract exploding.

Mötley Crüe first split up in 1992, when singer Vince Neil left the band and was replaced by John Corabi. Neil eventually came back in 1997, but left again to work on Methods of Mayhem.

Mötley Crüe’s Final Tour was announced in January 2014 and ran for 158 shows. “There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it,” Sixx told Rolling Stone in 2014. This past February, Sixx reiterated this stance to the magazine. “Sometimes I look out at my friends, like the guys in Aerosmith and Metallica, and I’m like, ‘God damn it, did we retire too soon?’ But there will be no one-offs in our future. Maybe we’ll just get together and jam in Mick Mars’ front room.”

Never say never, we guess.

This article has been updated with a statement from Mötley Crüe’s rep.

Related content: