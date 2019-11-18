Beyoncé's 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy just won her first songwriting award

At seven years old, Blue Ivy Carter is already building a killer résumé.

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z just won a songwriting award for contributing to her mom’s track “Brown Skin Girl” with SAINt JHN and WizKid. At the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Blue Ivy took home the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award, which also credits her parents as co-writers.

Blue Ivy opens and closes the song with the lyrics “Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls, the best thing in the world, never trade you for anybody else.”

“Brown Skin Girl” was part of her mom’s 2019 The Lion King: The Gift album, and it received rave reviews from fans and critics upon its release. #BrownSkinGirlChallenge even went viral on social media, with many black women — including Lupita Nyong’o and Gabrielle Union — using the hashtag to celebrate the song’s positive message.

The award is Blue Ivy’s latest milestone, coming after she notched her first Billboard Hot 100 with “Brown Skin Girl.” The song debuted at No. 76 on the chart in July, while the album itself debuted at No. 2.

Previously, Blue Ivy appeared with her mother in the music video for “Spirit,” another song from The Lion King: The Gift.

Beyoncé is the most-awarded artist at the Soul Train Awards with 16 statues, so Blue Ivy has big shoes to fill, but she has plenty of time. Next stop: finishing elementary school.

