Harry Styles gave fans a sweet gift by dropping a new song, “Watermelon Sugar,” coinciding with his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The song was released on streaming platforms just as Styles was taking the stage at SNL to serve double duty as both host and musical guest. The singer and Dunkirk actor also performed the brand new song live during his final musical performance of the night.

“Watermelon Sugar” is the second track on Fine Line, the former One Direction boy bander’s sophomore solo album, which is set to debut on Dec. 13.

In his first SNL performance, Styles, clad in a black sequin jumpsuit, played a stripped-down version of the album’s first single, “Lights Up,” live for the first time. The song was released in October along with a bacchanalian music video.

This week’s episode marks Styles’ SNL hosting debut, but his fifth time as musical guest, including as part of One Direction in 2012, 2013, and 2014, and as a solo performer in 2017 when he played “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York” from his debut self-titled solo album. He joins an exclusive group of SNL hosts who have also been musical guest on the same episode.

The eclectic fashion icon recently announced he’ll be going on a world tour called “Love on Tour” to perform songs from Fine Line. The tour will kick off in the U.K. in the spring before heading stateside in the summer.

Watch both of Styles’ SNL performances from this week’s episode above.

