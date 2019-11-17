Elizabeth Warren weighs in on Taylor Swift's battle with former record label: 'I have a plan for that'

Taylor Swift has been very vocal about her troubles obtaining the rights to her masters, and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is listening.
Last week, Swift took to social media to tell her fans that Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta and music manager Scooter Braun were blocking her from using her old songs in an upcoming Netflix documentary and for a special performance of a medley of her most popular tracks at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, unless she complied with their demands.
Warren also used social media to reach out to the singer on Saturday night, offering a solution if she becomes the next President of the United States.
“Unfortunately, Taylor Swift is one of many whose work has been threatened by a private equity firm,” she wrote via her official Twitter account. “They’re gobbling up more and more of our economy, costing jobs and crushing entire industries. It’s time to rein in private equity firms—and I’ve got a plan for that.”
Borchetta and Braun released their own statement on Friday about Swift’s claims, disagreeing with her claims. The duo claims the singer is sharing “false claims.”
“At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special,” they said via a join statement on Big Machine’s website. “In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate.”
They added, “Taylor has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company, which is responsible for 120 hardworking employees who helped build her career,” and that its representatives have “worked diligently to have a conversation about these matters with Taylor and her team to productively move forward.”
Swift has not responded to Warren or Brochetta and Braun as of Sunday.
Related content:
- Taylor Swift says AMAs performance, new Netflix doc being jeopardized by Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta
- Taylor Swift says she’ll re-record her early music in 2020
- Breaking down the legal terms in Taylor Swift’s music ownership dispute
- Taylor Swift to receive Artist of the Decade honor and perform at American Music Awards
- Taylor Swift calls Scooter Braun’s acquisition of her back catalog ‘worst case scenario’
Comments