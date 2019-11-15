Watch Chrissy Teigen scare John Legend on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

He might be the sexiest man alive, but John Legend still scares just like everyone else!

During Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while Legend was filling in as a guest host, his wife Chrissy Teigen jumped out of a box and startled the singer. “That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Teigen after springing from what appeared to be an end table. “Honestly, I’m so exhausted!”

After regaining her breath, Teigen laid into her husband for inadvertently keeping her trapped in a confined space for a while. “You were taking a long time!” she shouted. “You didn’t hear me banging around in the box?…He’s very unaware of anything around him.” Legend agreed that he’s not the most observant, telling his wife she could probably cheat on him and get away with it. “Oh no, I have — a million times,” she quipped in response.

Watch the clip above.

