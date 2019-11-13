Hear Taylor Swift's 'Lover' remix featuring Shawn Mendes

Lover type Music Genre Pop

As if you didn’t have enough reasons to swoon over Shawn Mendes, the Canadian singer-songwriter has made another play for our collective heart as he jumps on a remix of Taylor Swift‘s hit single “Lover.”

Swift premiered a lyric video for the track — lifted from her album of the same name — Wednesday morning, with Mendes providing new verses after the song’s first chorus.

“We could light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby. Pictures of when we were young would hang on the wall,” Mendes sings over light strings and an echoey tambourine. “We would sit on the stoop, I’ll sing love songs to you when we’re 80. See, I finally got you now, honey, I won’t let you fall.”

The pair then launches into the soaring chorus before duetting through the tune’s finale.

“He has taken ‘Lover’ and he’s rewritten parts of it, which I think is so important because I love him as a writer,” Swift said in a Twitter video about the release. “I also think that everybody would write a different love letter to their lover, and I think his take on it is so beautiful.”

Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN. Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @ShawnMendes rn –

I’m so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW!https://t.co/BOxfgBKv1a pic.twitter.com/0dFyd1Lk5O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2019

Originally released on Aug. 16, “Lover” marks the third overall single from its parent album, following “Me!” and “You Need to Calm Down,” both of which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Lover” topped out at No. 10. This year, Mendes also collaborated with Camila Cabello on their No. 1 smash “Señorita” after claiming his first solo top-two hit with “If I Can’t Have You.”

Listen to Swift’s “Lover” remix (featuring Mendes) above.

