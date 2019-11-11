Adam Devine is trying out a new profession in Weezer’s latest music video.

EW can exclusive debut the video for the band’s new song “California Snow,” which hails from the soundtrack of the darkly comic thriller Spell. While Devine isn’t in the upcoming movie, he takes center stage in the music video as the most deranged therapist you’ve ever seen.

From drawing doodles to yelling at his patient to dancing around his office before taking off his shirt and going crazy on bongos, he seems to have a unique approach to therapy. But somehow it works?

Spell stars Barak Hardley (who’s also in the music video) as an American illustrator named Benny who goes on a soul-searching journey across the Icelandic countryside after the unexpected death of his fiancee (played by Jackie Tohn, of GLOW). But when Benny runs out of his medication and is unable to reach his psychiatrist for a refill, he soon becomes drawn into a supernatural world of ancient runes and secrets — unless it’s all in his head…

The film marks the feature directing debut of Brendan Walter, who has made music videos for the likes of Weezer, Panic! at the Disco, and Green Day. Spell is scored by Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, and also features a cameo from Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo.

Spell opens Nov. 15 in limited release and hits VOD on Nov. 19. Watch the video for “California Snow” above.

Related content: