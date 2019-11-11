The Black Crowes reuniting for world tour

The Black Crowes will embark on a world tour next summer, the first time the rockers have played live since 2013. Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson are reuniting to mark the 30th anniversary of their debut album, 1990’s Shake Your Money Maker, and will perform the collection in its entirety. The tour will begin at the Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin, Tex. on June 17, but fans won’t have to wait that long to see them — the band will play two intimate shows this month, first at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City this evening, followed by the Troubadour in Los Angeles on November 14.

“I’m thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we’ve made & bringing our lives together full circle,” said Chris Robinson in a statement. “Long live Rock n’ Roll & The Black Crowes!”

“First and foremost, I’m really happy to have my brother back in my life,” said Rich Robinson. “To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could’ve never fathomed.”

Image zoom Josh Cheuse

The Black Crowes split in 2013. At the time, Rich Robinson said in a statement that he objected to his brother’s alleged demand that he “must give up my equal share of the band, and that our drummer for 28 years and original partner, Steve Gorman, relinquish 100% of his share, reducing him to a salaried employee.” In a subsequent interview with Billboard, Chris Robinson insisted the situation was “way more complicated” than his sibling had portrayed it.

Shake Your Money Maker includes the singles “Hard to Handle,” “She Talks to Angels,” and “Jealous Again.”

More information about the dates can be found at the official Black Crowes website.

Related content: