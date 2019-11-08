Those with the slightest familiarity of Lil Peep know him to have been an artist riding the wave of SoundCloud’s popularity as a breeding ground for new rap talent, but the innovative musician wasn’t one to be written off as just another teen rapper going viral.

In the new documentary Everybody’s Everything, executive produced by Terrence Malick, filmmakers work with Peep’s family to unpack how the artist, born Gustav Elijah Åhr, created a unique lane for himself in the music industry, before his untimely death in Nov. 2017 at age 21.

In the exclusive clip above, Peep’s mother speaks to how close the rapper was with his grandfather John Womack Jr., influential in his own right as a Marxist historian and longtime professor at Harvard University.

Through a mix of emo and trap music, Peep made vulnerable songs about his mental health and addiction issues. Peep’s mother notes how toward the beginning of his music career the artist was “floundering,” and it was Womack, described as Peep’s “surrogate father,” who reached out to via letters to check on how he was doing.

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Eventually, Peep would find his footing, releasing popular songs like “Awful Things” and “Save That Sh—” from his debut album Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 1.

Peep died months after the release of the album, from an accidental overdose of Fentanyl, but has released more music posthumously.

Everybody’s Everything will have one-night-only fan screenings nationwide on Nov. 12, before being released in select theaters on the second anniversary of Peep’s death, Nov. 15.

