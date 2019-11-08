Listen to Kelly Clarkson and John Legend's 'modern' take on 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

Kelly Clarkson‘s “modern” and “irreverent” take on the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” duet with John Legend is here — and it’s much less date-rapey than the original.

As part of Legend’s A Legendary Christmas Deluxe Edition album, the singer teamed up with his fellow The Voice coach to update the lyrics of this Christmas song for today’s world.

Where once the female vocalist’s part would ask things like, “Say, what’s in this drink?” this new version is all about “your body,” “your choice.” “My mother will start to worry (I’ll call a car and tell ’em to hurry),” Clarkson and Legend trade off in the rendition. “My daddy will be pacing the floor (Wait, what are you still livin’ home for?).”

We also have Natasha Rothwell of HBO’s Insecure to thank for some of these lines, as she worked with Legend to tweak the material.

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” also comes with Legend’s “My Favorite Things,” “This Christmas,” and “Christmas In New Orleans,” all updated tracks off the Deluxe Edition, which arrives today (Nov. 8).

