Kanye West reconnects with his father in the video for 'Follow God'

On Friday, rapper Kanye West released the music video for his new song “Follow God,” a standout from his new gospel-leaning album Jesus Is King.

Gone are the high production values of a video like “Stronger” or “Runaway,” with West instead opting to make the song’s visual him and his father reconnecting in the middle of rural Wyoming.

West has referenced his limited relationship with his father in his previously released music, being a child of divorce and spreading much of his time away from Chicago, but the pair have been spending more time with each other ever since the rapper’s dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

The video begins with voiceover testimony from Pastor Dr. Kerwin B. Lee about his children following in his footsteps, as the camera shows the West men boarding an all-terrain vehicle to drive across a snowy field.

The significance of the testimony becomes clear by the end of the video when a title card written by West appears on screen, explaining how when his father visited him on his Wyoming ranch, the elder West reminisced about coming to Wyoming as a child, and expressed surprise and pride learning that all the land he was walking on, 4,000 acres, was now owned by his son, a black man.

In addition to this music video, West’s short film Jesus Is King is currently playing in IMAX theaters nationwide. The album of the same name debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, West’s ninth consecutive album to do so.

Watch the “Follow God” video above.

