Jonas Brothers drop 'Like It's Christmas,' their first holiday song in 11 years

It may only be November, but the Jonas Brothers are asking us to pretend it’s already Christmas.

On Friday, the reunited boy band dropped a new holiday song, “Like It’s Christmas.”

“You make every day feel like it’s Christmas/ Never wanna stop/ Feeling like the first thing on your wish list/ Right at the top/ I can’t deny what I’m feeling inside/ Nothing fake about the way you bring me to life/ You make every day feel like it’s Christmas/ Every day that I’m with you,” the band sings on the festive tune.

The guys teased the song’s release earlier this week with an Instagram post of the single’s artwork, showing them in Santa hats. They added the caption, “Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!! Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people.”

Of course, this isn’t the band’s first festive foray into the holiday music market. In fact, “Like It’s Christmas” marks the third Jonas Brothers Christmas tune — but their first in 11 years. The band first discovered the Christmas spirit in 2007, when they dropped “Girl of My Dreams” (which features on Disney Channel Holiday). Then, a year later, the brothers sampled the holiday classic “Joy to the World” on their track “Joyful Kings,” a song from 2008 holiday compilation album All Wrapped Up.

Listen to the new single below.

