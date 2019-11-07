Taylor Swift announces free Atlanta concert during March Madness

Until now, it seemed like the only concerts Taylor Swift was going to play in the United States next year in support of her latest album Lover would be the two stops on her aptly named Lover Fest. But on Thursday, the singer announced that she would play a free show in Atlanta on April 5, timed to the end of March Madness.

Swift will headline the Capital One JamFest. The fact that the festival is sponsored by a bank probably explains why admittance will be free (though ticketing details have not yet been revealed).

Image zoom Dave Hogan/ABA/Getty Images

“We’re thrilled to have Taylor Swift perform as the headliner for the closing night of the March Madness Music Festival,” Dan Gavitt, Senior Vice President of Basketball at the NCAA, said in a statement. “This will be one of many great events for fans during Final Four weekend, from the opening of Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One on Friday morning, through the semifinals to the National Championship celebration on Monday night.”

Fans will also be able to catch Swift at both the “West” and “East” iterations of Lover Fest. The first will take place July 25-26 at the still-under-construction SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, making her the first woman ever to open a new NFL stadium. The second will take place July 31-Aug. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

