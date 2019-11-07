Drake launches cannabis wellness company

Drake may not go down as G-O-D, but he is going in on THC. The musician is launching the More Life Growth Company, a cannabis wellness company based in his hometown of Toronto. The move comes on the heels of Canada’s nationwide legalization of recreational marijuana last year.

“The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing,” Drake said in a press release. Earlier this week, he teased the company’s launch by distributing flowers throughout Toronto.

Image zoom Prince Williams/Wireimage

More Life was launched through a partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation, a Toronto-based cannabis company that sells various cannabis products and devices. It’s unclear what, exactly, the new venture will offer in terms of products, but the press release says it will be “centered around wellness, discovery and overall personal growth with the hope of facilitating connections and shared experiences across the globe.” (That’s the perfect kind of vaguely philosophical statement to appeal to stoners.)

“When we first began talks with Drake we were extremely inspired by and aligned with his vision to bring best-in-class cannabis products to the world,” Canopy Growth’s CEO Mark Zekulin said in the release. “Drake’s perspective as a culture leader and entrepreneur combined with Canopy Growth’s breadth of cannabis knowledge will allow our new company to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to global markets.”

Further details on More Life will be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, if we may suggest a slogan: “Get higher than Drake’s Spotify streaming numbers.”

