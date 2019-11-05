Macklemore may or may not be releasing a magic-themed rap album soon

Macklemore might have some new tricks up his thrift store-bought sleeves.

After pulling the ultimate magic trick with his 2014 Grammy win, the Seattle-bred rapper announced that he will be releasing a magic-themed rap album on social media Saturday. The post, which challenged fans to come up with a title for the project, also included a photo of himself decked out in purple wizard robes, a beard, and a Nike cap.

Image zoom Stefano Dalle Luche/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

“I’ve been working hard on this magic s—,” he captioned. “And now I’m combining both of my talents for the first ever Magic Rap album. And YOU get to pick the name. Drop the best album title in the comments, I’ll select the best one and whoever wins gets a free dog. (I pick the dog and I get to name it though. That’s fair). Good luck.”

So far, fans have picked titles like Ghetto Gandalf, Magicmore, Houdini’s Coffin, Mackacadabra, and more. In a statement to HipHopDX, Macklemore claimed he’s been doing magic for a few years and has run his album idea by “the local magician community.”

“I’ve been doing magic for about 2.5 years now. A lot of people are already calling me mid-pack David Blaine,” he said. “One afternoon in my magic shed, I was doing some rabbit work when the idea hit me — ‘What if I combined my natural ability of wizardry and used music to genre blend!?’ I ran it by the local magician community in Seattle and one out of two of them agreed — it was a great idea.”

Given his hilariously exaggerated statement, the “Thrift Shop” rapper could be joking about the project. After all, an artist who’s made past tracks with titles like “Penis Song” might not be the epitome of solemnity — but then again, Macklemore might just be goofy enough to go there. Will Penn & Teller (or just Penn) make an appearance?

Technically, if the album does materialize, it might not be the first-ever magic rap album — the Workaholics guys have Macklemore beat, as they released their Purple Magic album under the name The Wizards in 2009.

It’s been a minute since Macklemore’s last album. He released Gemini in 2017, which featured guest appearances by Kesha, Offset, Lil Yachty, and more.

Related content: