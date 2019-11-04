Selena Gomez lands first No. 1 song on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Lose You to Love Me'

Like the foolish lover who set fire to her forest, Selena Gomez has lit the American charts ablaze.

For the first time in her 11-year career as a recording artist, the 27-year-old has notched a single atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The publication announced Monday that the singer achieved the feat with her soaring breakup ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” which chronicles her bout with (and subsequent recovery from) a toxic relationship. Co-written by hitmakers Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and production duo Mattman & Robin, the single jumps 14 spots from its No. 15 debut on last week’s chart to land Gomez’s eighth top-10 entry on the domestic charts.

Released on Tuesday, Oct. 23, the song reached its prior peak after only three full days of tracking data. It’s No. 1 position comes after a complete week of sales (39,000 copies) and streaming numbers (38.8 million) for the period ending Oct. 31.

Gomez made her first appearance on the Hot 100 in January 2009, eventually reaching the top spot almost 11 years later. The span notches the longest wait from a first visit to a first No. 1 single since Daddy Yankee’s 12-year gap between his chart debut and 2017’s Justin Bieber-assisted “Despacito.”

To date, the iPhone-filmed “Lose You to Love Me” music video has amassed 110 million views on YouTube and 82 million streams on Spotify, and is believed to be the first preview of her upcoming studio album — her first since 2015’s Revival.

Watch the “Lose You to Love Me” music video above.

