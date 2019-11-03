Coldplay drops new song 'Everyday Life' after playing Saturday Night Live

By Sydney Bucksbaum
November 03, 2019 at 01:46 AM EDT
Prepare your ears for more new Coldplay music!

The Chris Martin-led band continues to deliver new music off their upcoming double album Everyday Life ahead of its release on Nov. 22. Coldplay dropped the title track “Everyday Life” immediately after performing the song for the first time on Saturday Night Live.

The band also played an energetic version of another song off the album, “Orphans,” which was released along with “Arabesque” last week.

The band’s new double disk album Everyday Life was recently announced via 500 typewritten notes mailed to fans. One disc is titled Sunrise and the other is Sunset.

This was the sixth time Coldplay as SNL musical guest. The Nov. 2 episode was hosted by Kristen Stewart. Watch both performances on SNL above, and listen to all three songs from the album that have been revealed so far below.

