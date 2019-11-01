Lizzo wore a 'Truth Hurts' Halloween costume and it's good as hell

Lizzo did Halloween right, even if her not dressing as a Minnesota Viking was a missed opportunity. The rapper donned a costume inspired by another, already-iconic lyric from her smash-hit song “Truth Hurts.”

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

In a video posted on social media, Lizzo, with assistance from hairstylist Shelby Swain, unveils her costume: a DNA test, complete with a large, glittery cotton swab. As “Truth Hurts” plays, the rapper opens the costume to reveal a jumpsuit with “100% that bitch” spelled out in colorful, sparkly letters.

YALL IDK… this year for Halloween I decided not to wear a costume 😓 pic.twitter.com/zUt0jQw2Rf — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 1, 2019

The costume, of course, is a reference to the song’s lyrics, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch.”

This isn’t the only time Lizzo has gotten into the Halloween spirit this year. Last week, she shared a Hocus Pocus-inspired “Truth Hurts” remix, with such lyrics as “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that witch.”

“Truth Hurts” has spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, tying Iggy Azalea‘s “Fancy” for the longest time at No. 1 for a rap song by a female artist.

Related content: