Kelly Clarkson announces 2020 Vegas residency with epic medley of her famous songs

Kelly Clarkson is about to add another job to her very busy schedule: Las Vegas headliner.

The singer announced the news on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Friday, surrounded by a group of showgirls. “Kelly Clarkson: Invincible debuts April 1. It’s not an April Fool’s joke, but it does debut April 1 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort,” she told the audience.

“Not only am I getting to perform, I’m gonna get to play all the Wheel of Fortune slots, which is really my reason for going there,” she joked, before surprising every audience member with two tickets to her Vegas show.

Just before she made the announcement, Clarkson gave viewers perhaps a little taste of what they can expect from her residency. During her Kellyoke segment, the singer eschewed tradition and sang a medley of her own hits as opposed to those of other artists. The medley included her songs “Miss Independent,” “Since U Been Gone,” “Walk Away,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” and “Invincible.”

According to Billboard, Clarkson is no stranger to Sin City, having performed there numerous times over the last 17 years. “I’ve always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds. Musicians from every genre of music, young and old, rookies and legends, it’s just become this fantastic city filled with artists from everywhere. So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on the Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own,” Clarkson told the outlet. “We literally could only fit in the amount of dates that are available because my schedule is so crazy but I hope to have more dates in the future.”

Clarkson has Vegas shows scheduled through September 2020, with performances in April, July, August, and September. Tickets (and more information) can be found at KellyClarkson.com/vegas.

Check out Clarkson’s medley and announcement in the clip above.

