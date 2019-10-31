Dua Lipa releases funky new single 'Don't Start Now' with music video sneak peek

If you’re looking for your next breakup anthem, Dua Lipa is here to provide.

The pop artist just released her new single “Don’t Start Now,” from her forthcoming second studio album, and it proves apathy cuts deeper than hatred when it comes to exes. The funky song is all about how she’s so moved on from her latest heartbreak that it’s scary — appropriate, since she released the single on Halloween. She’s made a full 180, and look where she ended up.

SHE’S HERE!!! Don't Start Now is OUT NOW on all platforms, hope you like it as much as I loved making it ❤️❤️❤️watch a preview of the music video on @youtubemusic now!!! eeeeeeeeek!!!!! https://t.co/0Wukpf7dSV pic.twitter.com/vUdG0phFNH — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 31, 2019

The British singer, songwriter, and model released the single Thursday, and also debuted a sneak peek at the official music video along with it. The full video is set to hit the internet early Friday. Check out the song and video teaser above.

Dua Lipa has had quite an impressive career trajectory over the past few years. Her 2017 single “New Rules” topped the charts in England and hit No. 6 in the United States. She followed that up with “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris, which also reached the top spot in the U.K. In February 2018, Lipa won two Brit Awards, for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act. She also received a Grammy nomination this year for Best Dance Recording for her single “Electricity” with Silk City and took home the trophy for Best New Artist.

