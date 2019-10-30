Ultimate Britney Spears fan experience to open in Los Angeles

In the Zone type Music Genre Pop

Wanna get in the zone?

On Wednesday, it was announced the ultimate Britney Spears fan experience is coming to Los Angeles in January 2020. The Zone, a pop-up and retail shop, will celebrate the iconic career of the pop legend and immerse diehards in the life and legacy of the OG dancing, lip-synching, super-low-rise-jean-wearing pop star.

“As devoted Britney fans, we created The Zone as a thank you for the years of joy she has brought to all of our lives,” Jeff Delson, lead producer for The Zone and CEO of Black Sky Creative, the production company behind the experience, said in a statement. “Britney loves her fans more than anything. Nothing, absolutely nothing, compares to The Zone. The scale of the venue, the breakthrough technologies, the fashion, the surprises, the special access we were given, and the sheer fun of it all will truly blow people away. As it should be for the Princess of Pop.”

The Zone is bursting with Instagramable moments with 10 rooms of exhibits based on Spears’ most memorable music videos — think high school and Mars — and a custom commercial airline attraction à la “Toxic.” Then there’s the “Circus”-inspired features, like a 40-foot tightrope photo walk, a live ringmaster, and a tarot card reader. Plus, plenty of fun memorabilia and signature items throughout the venue.

Tickets for the pop-up event will be available starting available November 1 at 2 p.m. ET here. Get it get it, get it get it (oh)…

