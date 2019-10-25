Watch the spooky Hocus Pocus-inspired remix of Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts'

This perfectly spooky “Truth Hurts” remix is 100 percent approved by Lizzo herself.

The artist shared a remix of her hit song from actress Gina Naomi Baez, who embodied the 1993 cult hit Hocus Pocus with her Halloween-ready edition. In the creative music video, first released Sept. 27, Baez embodied Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson, who was played by Bette Midler in the original Disney film. Andrea Galeno and Mary Baron provide backup as Mary and Sarah Sanderson, respectively. In the movie, the Sanderson sisters are 17th-century witches who get accidentally resurrected 300 years later on Halloween.

The seasonally updated opening verse begins: “Why Satan great ’til he gotta be great? / Book! I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that witch / Even when I’m crying crazy / Yeah, I got devil problems, that’s the bruja in me / Bling bling, then I solve ’em, that’s the sorceress in me.”

Lizzo, who also released the “Good As Hell” remix featuring Ariana Grande on Thursday night, shared the Hocus Pous remix on Twitter and Instagram with the approving caption, “Y’all hoes ain’t ready for Halloween until u sing truth hurts in the style of the Hocus Pocus witches and that’s on period, pooh.”

The music video tribute isn’t the only love that Hocus Pocus has been getting lately — the cult film is getting the Disney+ treatment with a new Hocus Pocus 2 movie currently in development.

