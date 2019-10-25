Kanye West finally releases new album Jesus Is King

Image zoom Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

After many release date shifts, Kanye West has finally released his ninth studio album titled Jesus Is King.

Prior to the drop, West tweeted on Thursday that Jesus Is King was due out at midnight, along with the gospel project’s 11-song tracklist (changed substantially from previously teased listings). Yet hours later, West informed fans the debut had to be further delayed as a few finishing touches were made.

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

West first missed the album’s scheduled Sept. 27 release date, later telling those in attendance at the Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience event at George Washington University on Oct. 12 that the album was moved to Oct. 25.

The rapper reportedly told the audience that the album was delayed because he was “making it better for y’all.”

West’s IMAX movie, also titled Jesus Is King, is scheduled for release Friday as well. The film promises to bring his famous Sunday Service to theatergoers.

In September, the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian West tweeted that the album would be out on Sept. 27 and feature 12 songs with Christian-themed titles. When the album never arrived, fans had flashbacks to last year, when West promised to release the album (titled Yandhi at the time) coinciding with his Saturday Night Live appearance in September 2018. That date got pushed to Black Friday, but again wasn’t released. In the interim, West released a solo album titled Ye and a Kid Cudi collaboration, Kids See Ghosts.

After all the disappointing delays, when the clock struck midnight Thursday, Kanye finally came through with Jesus Is King. The release also comes on the heels of the rapper’s Beats 1 interview, during which he made some characteristically provocative statements, such as how he plans on running for president in 2024, and that he believes he is “the greatest human artist of all.”

We’ll let the listeners decide if that’s true. Hear the album here.

