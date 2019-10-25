Ariana Grande helps Lizzo feel 'Good As Hell' on the song's new remix

As if it wasn’t wild enough that Lizzo hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with a two-year-old song, her fans, known as the Lizzbians, are driving another one of her old singles “Good As Hell” up the charts, causing her to release an update featuring a verse from Ariana Grande.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The “Truth Hurts” singer teased the collaboration on her Instagram this week using a Starbucks cup, saying that if viewers could guess the size of her drink, they could guess the artist she was working with.

CAN YALL GUESS WHO IS ON THE GOOD AS HELL REMIX?!? ITS DROPPING AT MIDNIGHT IM SO EXCITED 🥳🍾🔥🤯🥰🙏🏾😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/u5CZvzz4YR — #STREAMTRUTHHURTS (@lizzo) October 24, 2019

Grande later confirmed the collaboration in her Instagram Stories by mouthing along to a snippet of her verse.

.@ArianaGrande confirms that she is featured on a remix of @Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” and shares a snippet. The remix is dropping tonight! pic.twitter.com/eBFJ7GgBLO — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 24, 2019

To put things into perspective on how old “Good As Hell” is, it was made for the 2016 film Barbershop: The Next Cut and released before Donald Trump was elected President of the United States.

At the rate Lizzo’s singles are going, her latest album, Cuz I Love You, won’t be fully appreciated until fall 2020. That, or her 2014 single “Let Em’ Say” will finally start climbing the charts years after it was already featured on Broad City.

Listen to the “Good As Hell” remix below.

