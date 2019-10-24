Selena Gomez 'dodged a bullet' (a.k.a. Justin Bieber?) in second post-breakup song

There are five stages of grief, but how many are there for breakups? Selena Gomez is currently on her second: After dropping the emotional post-breakup ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” the singer has followed it up with another breakup song. But instead of giving fans more raw honesty, this one’s a total banger.

“Look at Her Now” is an optimistic, empowering anthem celebrating how far Gomez has come since a certain relationship ended. The upbeat, colorful track tells the story of Gomez’s “first real lover,” which many fans are speculating means Justin Bieber. After all, their love was “shiny until it wasn’t,” and when she found out he had another lover, “trust levels went way down.” And when she found out, “of course she was sad, but now she’s glad she dodged a bullet.” Gomez isn’t holding back!

Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” also sounds like it’s about her relationship with Bieber, but the potential shade being thrown in “Look at Her Now” seems more clear with a few of these pointed lyrics.

With Gomez singing about how after “it took a few years to soak up the tears, but look at her now,” and that “one night” where she wasn’t “perfect” and how being human “made her more of a woman,” she’s looking back on her past with brutal honesty, taking some responsibility for her past actions, and moving on. She’s “on the up from the way down,” and “knows she’ll find love.”

And in the meantime, she’s got some fierce dance moves and a new anthem to focus on.

