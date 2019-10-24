Secret Service interviewed Eminem about Trump lyrics in 'Framed'

In his 2018 song “Ringer,” Eminem raps, “I know at least he’s heard it / ’Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.’” As it happens, the hip-hop star wasn’t exaggerating.

According to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News via the Freedom of Information Act, the Secret Service interviewed Eminem regarding his Trump-related lyrics in the song “Framed,” from his Revival album, as well as for his anti-Trump rap at the 2017 BET Awards.

“Framed” features Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, rapping, “Donald Duck’s on, there’s a Tonka Truck in the yard / But, dog, how the f— is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?”

“The Storm” was what Mathers dubbed his BET Awards performance. He referred to President Donald Trump as a “bitch” and rapped, “This is his form of distraction / Plus, he gets an enormous reaction / When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that / Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada / All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

The documents, as reported by BuzzFeed, note that “a concerned citizen,” described as a TMZ reporter, notified the agency Dec. 15, 2017 — the day Revival dropped — that “Framed” featured “an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump.”

Secret Service agents met with Mathers and the rapper’s legal team Jan. 16, 2018. Though BuzzFeed notes the summary of the conversation was heavily redacted, one of the more entertaining points is how the agents began reciting the lyrics from Mathers’ freestyle rap. Per the docs, “Mathers was familiar the song and began rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read.”

Representatives for the White House and Eminem did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.

