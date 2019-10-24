Coldplay fans needn’t wait until their album “Everyday Life” drops on Nov. 22 to listen to their new music.

The band debuted two songs on Thursday (Oct. 24), “Orphans” and “Arabesque,” produced by The Dream Team — the latter will feature vocals from Stromae and Femi Kuti and his band. A music video for “Orphans” will premiere on Oct. 25 at 8am EST/5am PST.

The Chris Martin-led group announced their new double disk album via 500 notes mailed to fans, with one disc being titled Sunrise and the other Sunset. A release from Atlantic Records explains the album’s cover photo was inspired by a 1919 photo of guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great grandfather’s band.

The tracklist for each album is as follows:

Sunrise

Sunrise

Church

Trouble In Town

BrokEn

Daddy

WOTW / POTP

Arabesque

When I Need A Friend

Sunset

Guns

Orphans

Èkó (Stomach in Yoruba)

Cry Cry Cry

Old Friends

بنی آدم (Bani Adam in Persian)

Champion Of The World

Everyday Life

Coldplay will return to Saturday Night Live as the musical guests for their sixth time on Nov. 2.

