Hear two new songs from Coldplay's forthcoming album 'Everyday Life'

By Rosy Cordero
October 24, 2019 at 02:58 PM EDT

Coldplay fans needn’t wait until their album “Everyday Life” drops on Nov. 22 to listen to their new music.

The band debuted two songs on Thursday (Oct. 24), “Orphans” and “Arabesque,” produced by The Dream Team — the latter will feature vocals from Stromae and Femi Kuti and his band. A music video for “Orphans” will premiere on Oct. 25 at 8am EST/5am PST.

The Chris Martin-led group announced their new double disk album via 500 notes mailed to fans, with one disc being titled Sunrise and the other Sunset. A release from Atlantic Records explains the album’s cover photo was inspired by a 1919 photo of guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great grandfather’s band.

The tracklist for each album is as follows:

Sunrise

Sunrise
Church
Trouble In Town
BrokEn
Daddy
WOTW / POTP
Arabesque
When I Need A Friend

Sunset

Guns
Orphans
Èkó (Stomach in Yoruba)
Cry Cry Cry
Old Friends
بنی آدم (Bani Adam in Persian)
Champion Of The World
Everyday Life

Coldplay will return to Saturday Night Live as the musical guests for their sixth time on Nov. 2.

