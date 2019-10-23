Selena Gomez is back with a powerful message about self-discovery and love with her new song “Lose You To Love Me.”

The singer dropped the highly anticipated track at midnight on Tuesday. The emotional ballad addresses a breakup as Gomez sings about reclaiming self-worth and moving on after the end of a relationship with lyrics such as “You promised the world and I fell for it/ I put you first and you adored it/ Set fires to my forest and you let it burn/ Sang off key on my chorus ’cause it wasn’t yours.”

The accompanying simplistic, black and white music video sees Gomez sing determinedly into the camera as the lyrics escalate to “I needed to hate you to love me” before ending on the damning, “And now it’s goodbye, it’s goodbye for us.” The nature of the song has some fans speculating that it alludes to her on-and-off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who recently married Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez shared a clip from the video on Twitter adding a message of appreciation for her fans that read: “Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you.”

Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. 🖤 Lose You To Love Me is out now. #ShotOniPhone #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/WJG0Y1Fpik — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2019

“Lose You To Love Me” is co-written by Gomez and long-time collaborators Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter as well as Mattias Larsson and Robin Fredriksson with additional production from FINNEAS. “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” said the singer in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

