Lizzo says 'Truth Hurts' plagiarism accusers didn't help her 'write any part of the song'

Lizzo is publicly denying allegations that she plagiarized the opening line of her smash hit “Truth Hurts,” saying the song “is my life, and its words are my truth.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the singer and rapper responded to claims that she failed to credit the original writer of the refrain “I just took a DNA test / Turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch.” On Twitter,she wrote: “As I’ve shared before, in 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me, a meme that made me feel like 100% that bitch. I sang that line in the demo, and I later used the line in Truth Hurts.”

Let’s backtrack a little. Last week, producer and songwriter Justin Raisen shared his partial claim to the line in question on social media, declaring that he and his brother and collaborator, Jeremiah Raisen, were partly responsible for the “100 percent that bitch” lyric. “On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called ‘Healthy’ w/Lizzo, Jesse St. John and Yves Rothman at our studio,” Justin Raisen wrote on Instagram. “‘I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch,’ was taken from ‘Healthy’ and used in ‘Truth Hurts.’ We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of ‘Healthy’ (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in ‘Truth Hurts.’”

Now, nearly a week later, Lizzo is rebutting the Raisen brothers’ claim. “The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song,” she tweeted. “They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears.”

The singer went on to address the origin of the famed lyric, saying she first came across the line in a meme posted on social media by fellow singer Mina Lioness. “The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with … not these men. Period,” Lizzo wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my song.”

Lioness responded on Twitter, writing, “I want to publicly thank @Lizzo and her entire management team for embracing me and reaching out.”

I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) October 23, 2019

I want to publicly thank @Lizzo and her entire managment team for embracing me and reaching out. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) October 23, 2019

In a statement obtained by EW on Wednesday, Lizzo’s lawyer, Cynthia Arato, said: “Today we filed a lawsuit on Lizzo’s behalf to establish, in a court of law, that the Raisens are not writers of Truth Hurts and have no right to profit from the song’s success.” She went on to deny that the Raisens collaborated with Lizzo or anyone else to create the song, and said “they did not help write any of the material that they now seek to profit from, which is why they expressly renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago, as the lawsuit makes abundantly clear.”

Lizzo has also faced copyright infringement accusations from singer Cece Penison, who recently claimed that Lizzo’s “Juice” pulled from Penison’s 1991 hit “Finally” and her ad-lib “ya-ya-ee, ya-ya-ee.”

Regarding those claims, a Warner/Chappell spokesperson said in a statement to EW, “There’s no substantial similarity between ‘Juice’ and ‘Finally’, and there’s no valid claim there.”

Related content: