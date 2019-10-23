Kelly Clarkson covers Martina McBride's 'Independence Day' in latest Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson continues to prove she can cover any genre of music.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host kicked things off with a rendition of  “Independence Day” by Martina  McBride. It’s become routine on her new talk show for the singer to cover a popular song in a segment dubbed “Kellyoke.” Clarkson’s take on the country ditty was a hit with her live audience as they clapped along (almost) on tempo with her impeccable vocals.

Clarkson’s covers are becoming increasingly impressive and popular with recent smashes including One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful,” Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” Christina Aguilera’s “Ain’t No Other Man,” Sia’s “Chandelier,” The Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” and “Think” by Aretha Franklin, among others. On Tuesday, she brought the house down with a cover of Cher‘s iconic ’80s ballad “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays — check your local listings for showtimes in your area. Watch Clarkson perform McBride’s “Independence Day” above.

