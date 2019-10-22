Surprise! Watch Lizzo bring Macaulay Culkin on stage during her L.A. concert

Lizzo has collaborated with everyone from Charli XCX to Missy Elliott, but at her Los Angeles concert Monday night, she had perhaps her most surprising feature yet.

xelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

During the portion of her show where she plays the “Gigolo Game,” before her song “Like a Girl,” the “Truth Hurts” singer invited actor Macaulay Culkin to the stage.

Culkin posted a video the same night, showing him with Lizzo hitting a dance that is some combination of the sprinkler and the shoot. As part of the game, Lizzo and her team of dancers followed the Home Alone star’s lead, copying his movements.

On Tuesday, Culkin followed up his initial post by tweeting another video with a better angle of him dancing.

Lizzo, who already started her week off with a bang by tying the record for longest-reigning No. 1 song by a female rapper, celebrated her experience with Culkin and the video by quote-tweeting it with the message “LOVE UUUU,” plus a rabbit emoji (the emoji of choice for the Bunny Ears podcast host).

