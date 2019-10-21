Top 10 highest performing U.S. artists of the decade on Vevo revealed

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As this decade comes to a close, it’s natural to get nostalgic and look back on the past 10 years to see how far we’ve come in pop culture. But for Vevo, the music video streaming platform, the past decade means so much more than that — it’s also the 10 year anniversary of its creation.

Since the platform was established back in 2009, Vevo has gone on to average over 800 million daily views with weekend days approaching 1 billion global views. Not too shabby for something that didn’t even exist more than 10 years ago!

To celebrate the milestone achievement of hitting 10 years, throughout the coming weeks Vevo is announcing its most-watched videos of the past decade (aka of all time for the streaming site), based on Vevo internal analytics. But EW can exclusively reveal the top 10 highest performing U.S. artists and the top 10 most-watched pop videos on Vevo from the past decade.

Some may come as no surprise, but others may shock you so keep scrolling to find out which artist reigned supreme over the past decade!

Here are the top 10 highest performing U.S. artists on Vevo from the past decade:

10. The Weeknd

9. Ariana Grande

8. Nicki Minaj

7. Rihanna

6. Beyoncé

5. Katy Perry

4. Chris Brown

3. Justin Bieber

2. Eminem

1. Taylor Swift

And here are the top 10 most-watched pop videos from the past decade on Vevo:

10. Justin Bieber – “Sorry (PURPOSE : The Movement)”

9. Katy Perry – “Dark Horse (Official)” ft. Juicy J

8. Maroon 5 – “Sugar”

7. Maroon 5 – “Girls Like You” ft. Cardi B

6. Adele – “Hello”

5. Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”

4. Katy Perry – “Roar (Official)”

3. Meghan Trainor – “All About That Bass (Official Music Video)”

2. Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off”

1. Mark Ronson – “Uptown Funk (Official Video)” ft. Bruno Mars

Related content: