Supernatural star Jensen Ackles' debut album with Steve Carlson coming in November

After years of performing for the Supernatural fandom, Jensen Ackles has made it official.

Ackles and fellow musician Steve Carlson make up Radio Company, a collaboration that was formed in 2018. Together, the former roommates, who’ve been writing and performing together for nearly 15 years, have completed their debut album, titled Radio Company Vol. 1. And not only is their first single, “Sounds of Someday” available on iTunes now, but the album will also be released in its entirety on Nov. 8.

Ackles, of course, is best known for playing Dean Winchester on the beloved CW series Supernatural, which is currently in its fifteenth and final season, and Carlson wrote and co-directed the 2014 Rockumentary Different Town.

Ackles and Carlson made the album announcement via Radio Company’s Instagram on Monday, during which Ackles also thanked fans for the support they’ve already shown.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

