Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' tops Hot 100 for 7th week, matching Iggy Azalea's record

Cue the fresh photos with the bomb lighting: Lizzo’s got some celebrating to do.

The singer and rapper has landed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh week with her banger “Truth Hurts.” Everyone’s favorite breakup anthem first reached the summit back on Sept. 7, spending six consecutive weeks at the top spot before slipping down to No. 2 when Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room” toppled it.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

But now Lizzo’s back at No. 1, meaning “Truth Hurts” has tied Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” (featuring Charli XCX) for the longest reign ever for a rap song by a female artist. Lizzo’s Hustlers costar Cardi B has the third-most-successful female rap song in terms of chart success, with “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” spending three weeks at the top back in 2017.

Lizzo celebrated the news on Twitter, declaring that she was making “herstory” and adding that she was crying over the achievement.

MAKING HERSTORY BITCH IM CRYIN https://t.co/Kr9YNFayLs — #STREAMTRUTHHURTS (@lizzo) October 21, 2019

“Truth Hurts” was actually released way back in September 2017 but didn’t chart at the time. But thanks in part to the video-sharing app TikTok and the song’s appearance in a memorable scene in Netflix’s Someone Great, “Truth Hurts” gained the massive popularity it always deserved, and soon enough people on dance floors everywhere could be found declaring they too had just taken a DNA test.

Related content: