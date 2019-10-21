Coldplay announce new double album Everyday Life in typewritten notes to fans

It’s been four years since Coldplay treated their fans to a new LP, but the wait will be over come Nov. 22. Chris Martin and the gang are dropping a double album titled Everyday Life, with one disc labeled “Sunrise” and the other “Sunset,” EW has confirmed.

Select fans received typewritten notes from the band announcing the news, though many thought it was a hoax. The notes read in part:

dear friends

my typing isn’t very good I’m sorry

i and we hope that wherever you are you’re ok

For the last 100 years or thereabouts, we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life

The note adds, “It is sort of how we feel about things.”

Coldplay began teasing that new music was on the way by putting up vintage-looking posters all over the world, including in Madrid, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Munich, and Berlin. The image featured the band and some unknown musicians in a worn black-and-white photo with the date Nov. 22, 1919, emblazoned at the top. A quick search of the date shows that an annular solar eclipse occurred on that day in history.

Further, the year 1919 is known as the “year of the portable typewriter” because of the huge demand due to “enormous government purchases” tied to World War I. It would be a year before typewriter makers were able to catch up with the increased demand.

Coldplay’s most recent LP was 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams, which was followed by two EPs: 2017’s Kaleidoscope and 2018’s Global Citizen. The latter EP was released under the band name Los Unidades.

