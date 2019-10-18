Listen to Prince's previously unreleased demo for 'I Feel For You'

Image zoom Andreas Schoelzel/AP

It looks like some purple rain just came down and brought us another previously unreleased Prince demo.

Just in time for the 40th anniversary of the late artist’s self-titled sophomore album, Prince’s estate has dropped a raw version of “I Feel For You,” which you can listen to below.

The Prince estate has been unearthing much of the legendary musician’s massive archive since his untimely death in 2016. Last year saw the release of Piano & A Microphone 1983, an album of previously unheard music recorded at a private rehearsal in Prince’s home studio. Next month, Prince’s 1982 album 1999 is being reissued in a five-CD set featuring 35 previously unreleased cuts. The collection will also include remastered hits, two concerts from the album’s supporting tour, and a book filled with liner notes, rare photos and handwritten lyrics.

Prince fans can also look forward to an intimate memoir, The Beautiful Ones, publishing Oct. 29. Compiled by Dan Piepenbring and completed after Prince’s death, the book draws on early interviews, photos, scrap papers, drawings, and lyrics.

“This is the way to get the purest sense of Prince, in his words, literally, as he wrote them,” Piepenbring recently told EW. “He was just so prolific, it seems like he just sat down, and these words just poured out of him. And you get that through the handwriting.”

