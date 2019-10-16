Katy Perry revs up for romance in gorgeous 'Harleys in Hawaii' music video

Get in, KatyCats. We’re going cycling.

Katy Perry released her third solo song of 2019 Wednesday morning, treating fans to an midtempo joyride through her new bop “Harleys in Hawaii.”

The stunning music video — which sees Perry zooming across a “heart-shaped highway” amid the lush Hawaiian foliage before romancing a lover on the sun-kissed coast — accompanies a song written by Charlie Puth, Johan Carlsson and Jacob Kasher Hindlin, with Puth and Carlsson also serving as producers.

Though fans have speculated that the 34-year-old’s recent trio of singles — “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk,” and “Harleys in Hawaii” — was released in anticipation of a new album from the singer, Perry has yet to confirm a new collection of music is in the works.

“I haven’t really committed to calling anything an album or making an album. I’ve never been able to just put out songs, one after the other,” she previously told the Zach Sang Show in July. “Every song gets their own little moment, it gets its spotlight, it gets a visual…. if there’s demand for a full body of work, we’ll see.”

Speaking about the inspiration for “Harleys in Hawaii,” Perry added that the tune came about after fiancé Orlando Bloom took her for a motorcycle ride in the song’s titular state.

“We were in Hawaii [shooting American Idol] and we went and rented a Harley,” Perry said. “To be on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii with the air blowing on your face is so beautiful. It was awesome. I can remember specifically where I was, the street corner I was on in Oahu, turning that corner and whispering to Orlando: ‘I’m going to write a song called ‘Harleys in Hawaii,’ and I did. It just dropped into my head.”

Watch Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii” music video above.

