Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. among 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame sang the praises of music icons as the prestigious museum announced its 2020 nominees Tuesday morning.

Up for induction into the Hall of Fame are nine first-time nominees, including pop icon Whitney Houston, legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benatar, Motörhead, Thin Lizzy, Soundgarden, T. Rex, and the Doobie Brothers.

Rounding out the 16-strong set of nominees are returning contenders Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk (nominated six times prior), Todd Rundgren, and MC5 (nominated five times prior).

To be considered for a nomination, acts must have released their first commercial work at least 25 years ago. Ballots to determine final induction voting will be sent to roughly 1,000 artists, historians, and other members of the music industry.

Last year, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, The Zombies, and Roxy Music were inducted into the Hall of Fame at a star-studded ceremony held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Fans can vote for their favorite 2020 nominees on rockhall.com or at the Hall of Fame in Cleveland now through Jan. 10, with balloting also open on Google by searching “Rock Hall Fan Vote.” The five acts that receive the most fan support will have their “fans’ ballot” counted among the industry voters’ tally.

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, with nominees being announced in January.

