Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to headline 2020 Stagecoach music festival

Stagecoach
- Music
Grab your boots, country music fans! The lineup for the 14th annual Stagecoach festival is here.
Platinum-album selling artist Thomas Rhett will headline Friday night of the festival, while seven-time Grammy-Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood makes her second headlining appearance on Saturday. Eric Church, who also headlined in 2014 and 2016, will close out the weekend on Sunday.
The music festival, which takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., features music from both mainstream and rising artists, bridging a spectrum of genres from folk and bluegrass to mainstream and alternative country. The three-day event will also feature performances by Lil Nas X, masked queer singer Orville Peck, Brett Young, Dan + Shay, Alan Jackson, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Jon Pardi, ZZ Top, Morgan Wallen, and more (see the full lineup, as of October 15, below).
“Shattering our all-time attendance record in 2019 only made our team work harder and dive deeper to deliver more to our fans this year,” festival Talent Buyer Stacy Vee said in a statement. “The Stagecoach 2020 lineup is all about high energy and getting every type of country music fan fired up. On top of this crazy lineup, Guy Fieri is back, Diplo is back, and we have much more in store that is absolutely going to blow minds!”
Yup, Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will also return for its third year in a row — revealing new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors — while Diplo Late Night In Palomino will take place on Sunday evening. “I’m stoked to be firing up my Stagecoach Smokehouse again this year where we’ll be cookin’ up some bad ass bar-b-que,” said Fieri. “So, ride on down to Flavortown and hang out with me, my buddies and some real deal pit masters from around the country.”
Check out the current 2019 lineup below:
Alan Jackson
Billy Ray Cyrus
Brandon Ratcliff
Brett Young
Bryan Adams
Carrie Underwood
Caylee Hammack
Chris Lane
Courtney Marie Andrews
Dan + Shay
Desure
Diplo
Dustin Lynch
Eric Church
Gabby Barrett
Gone West
Guy Fieri
Hailey Whitters
Hardy
Hayes Carll
Ian Noe
Ingrid Andress
Jade Jackson
Jimmie Allen
Jon Pardi
Laci Kaye Booth
Lil Nas X
LOCASH
Marty Stuart
Midland
Mitchell Tenpenny
Morgan Wallen
Neal McCoy
Nikki Lane
Niko Moon
Orville Peck
Pam Tillis
Paul Cauthen
Payton Smith
RaeLynn
Riley Green
Ryan Bingham
Seaforth
Shenandoah
Tanya Tucker
Teddy Robb
Temecula Road
Tenille Townes
The Haden Triplets
The Last Bandoleros
Thomas Rhett
Whitney Rose
ZZ Top
Willie Jones
Related content:
- Stagecoach: See Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Molly Hatchet hit the stage
- Guy Fieri is bringing some ‘barbecue badasses’ to Stagecoach Festival 2018
Stagecoach
|type
|
|Complete Coverage
|
Comments