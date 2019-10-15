Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to headline 2020 Stagecoach music festival

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Erika Goldring/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Grab your boots, country music fans! The lineup for the 14th annual Stagecoach festival is here.

Platinum-album selling artist Thomas Rhett will headline Friday night of the festival, while seven-time Grammy-Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood makes her second headlining appearance on Saturday. Eric Church, who also headlined in 2014 and 2016, will close out the weekend on Sunday.

The music festival, which takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., features music from both mainstream and rising artists, bridging a spectrum of genres from folk and bluegrass to mainstream and alternative country. The three-day event will also feature performances by Lil Nas X, masked queer singer Orville Peck, Brett Young, Dan + Shay, Alan Jackson, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Jon Pardi, ZZ Top, Morgan Wallen, and more (see the full lineup, as of October 15, below).

“Shattering our all-time attendance record in 2019 only made our team work harder and dive deeper to deliver more to our fans this year,” festival Talent Buyer Stacy Vee said in a statement. “The Stagecoach 2020 lineup is all about high energy and getting every type of country music fan fired up. On top of this crazy lineup, Guy Fieri is back, Diplo is back, and we have much more in store that is absolutely going to blow minds!”

Yup, Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will also return for its third year in a row — revealing new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors — while Diplo Late Night In Palomino will take place on Sunday evening. “I’m stoked to be firing up my Stagecoach Smokehouse again this year where we’ll be cookin’ up some bad ass bar-b-que,” said Fieri. “So, ride on down to Flavortown and hang out with me, my buddies and some real deal pit masters from around the country.”

Check out the current 2019 lineup below:

Alan Jackson

Billy Ray Cyrus

Brandon Ratcliff

Brett Young

Bryan Adams

Carrie Underwood

Caylee Hammack

Chris Lane

Courtney Marie Andrews

Dan + Shay

Desure

Diplo

Dustin Lynch

Eric Church

Gabby Barrett

Gone West

Guy Fieri

Hailey Whitters

Hardy

Hayes Carll

Ian Noe

Ingrid Andress

Jade Jackson

Jimmie Allen

Jon Pardi

Laci Kaye Booth

Lil Nas X

LOCASH

Marty Stuart

Midland

Mitchell Tenpenny

Morgan Wallen

Neal McCoy

Nikki Lane

Niko Moon

Orville Peck

Pam Tillis

Paul Cauthen

Payton Smith

RaeLynn

Riley Green

Ryan Bingham

Seaforth

Shenandoah

Tanya Tucker

Teddy Robb

Temecula Road

Tenille Townes

The Haden Triplets

The Last Bandoleros

Thomas Rhett

Whitney Rose

ZZ Top

Willie Jones

