Kanye West reportedly releasing Jesus Is King album on Oct. 25 after 'making it better'

Like Lucy setting up the football for Charlie Brown, Kanye West is reportedly teasing fans with a new release date for an album.

After missing its promised debut date of Sept. 27, his latest album Jesus Is King will be dropping Oct. 25., West revealed at the Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience event at George Washington University, according to Forbes.

Image zoom Timothy Norris/Getty Images

West reportedly told the audience that the album was delayed because he was “making it better for y’all.”

Despite the false alarms, the Oct. 25 drop date sounds plausible as it coincides with the release of West’s IMAX film, also titled Jesus Is King, which will bring his famous Sunday Service to theatergoers. Attendees of Saturday’s event were able to see an advanced screening of the film.

In September, the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian West tweeted that the album would be out on Sept. 27 and feature 12 songs with Christian-themed titles. When the album never arrived, fans had flashbacks to last year, when West promised to release the album (titled Yandhi at the time) coinciding with his Saturday Night Live appearance in September 2018. That date got pushed to Black Friday, but again wasn’t released. In the interim, West released a solo album titled Ye and a Kid Cudi collaboration, Kids See Ghosts.

Representatives for West did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Related content: