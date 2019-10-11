Prince's estate slams Trump for playing 'Purple Rain' during campaign event ... again

Prince’s estate is slamming President Trump for once again playing the legendary artist’s song “Purple Rain,” this time during a campaign event in Minneapolis on Thursday. According to the estate, Trump’s camp is violating a 2018 agreement saying it would not use any of Prince’s songs at campaign events.

“President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” the Prince Estate said on Twitter. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

The account also shared a letter from Trump’s lawyer dated Oct. 15, 2018, in which the attorney agreed to the estate’s request. The plea came after Trump’s team used “Purple Rain” at various pre-midterm rallies that year.

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

Last year, Prince’s half-brother Omarr Baker criticized Trump for using Prince’s music. “The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or The White House to use Prince’s songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Vox reporter Aaron Rupar captured the scene at Trump’s rally in Minneapolis, as “Purple Rain” played at Target Center.

Playing Prince before a Trump rally in Minneapolis is sacrilege pic.twitter.com/NPyrLqGWTJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2019

Many other artists, from the Rolling Stones to Rihanna, have spoken out against Trump using their music during rallies for himself or other Republican politicians. Well, at least he can play Kid Rock’s “All Summer Long” as much as he wants.

