Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph are no strangers to keeping the Christmas spirit alive.

The former SNL costars (and Wine Country stars) did their fair share of Christmas-themed sketches while on the late-night variety series. (Who will ever forget Gasteyer’s now-iconic “Schweddy Balls” holiday sketch?) Then the two friends went on to feature in Fox’s A Christmas Story Live!, a live musical holiday extravaganza that brought the Christmas-themed stage show to life and featured multiple musical numbers with the vocal talents of Gasteyer and Rudolph.

So, naturally, when Gasteyer decided to release a holiday album, she couldn’t resist including a fun, new original duet with Rudolph. The result is “Secret Santa,” a cheeky song with a retro-Cuban beat that tells the fictional story about a Secret Santa gift quest that results in Gasteyer getting “woke” in Havana.

The number is part of Gasteyer’s new holiday album, Sugar & Booze, which drops Oct. 25. The album is a collection of festive seasonal songs, blending both old and new, to craft a nod to the vintage holidays of yore with a modern touch and heaps of style.

Image zoom Henry's Girl, Inc.

“We set out to make a new Holiday album with a throwback feel,” Gasteyer said in a statement. “This album is a nod to the swing sound of the ’50s and ’60s but with a modern twist. It is festive, with a full-bodied sound, that I hope makes people feel joyful, jolly and gay. I love records from the late ’50s and early ’60s that never scrimped on sound. That’s hard to do in this day and age, but we sought arrangements that utilized a proper band, including horn and percussion and created as full and lush a sound. The holidays are also the one time of year we can let it rip, so we wanted to make a record that was festive, fun, and celebratory. A holiday record should land on a turntable and create a warm, uplifting ambiance, leaving you free to tend bar, wrap presents and live in the magical moment.”

Gasteyer previously released an album of jazz standards, I’m Hip, in 2014. In A Christmas Story Live!, Gasteyer got to tackle an original Hanukkah number specifically written for her voice. Composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul were specifically inspired by her jazz album, so it’s a natural next step to expand into an entire holiday album for Gasteyer.

Listen to the song above for more. Sugar & Booze is available for pre-order and pre-save on your favorite music service starting on Friday.

