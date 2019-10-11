Hear Jennifer Lopez's new, fiery Spanish song 'Baila Conmigo'

The year of Jennifer Lopez continues.

After setting her sights on a potential Oscar nomination for Hustlers, gracing EW’s second-ever digital cover, breaking the internet by rocking a remixed version of her iconic Versace Grammys dress, and landing a gig opposite Shakira as the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show co-headliner, the 50-year-old icon has dropped a fiery new single (with some seriously steamy cover art to go with it).

Friday’s release of “Baila Conmigo” (English translation: “Dance With Me”) marks the Puerto Rican-American multi-hyphenate entertainer’s first Spanish-language single since last year’s Bad Bunny-assisted “Te Guste,” landing as a high-energy dance number with heavy Latin influences.

According to a rough translation, the song begins with Lopez asking her lover to “imagine me and you on the beach” with “the sand, the ocean, the sound of the waves” setting the scene for a romantic union. She goes on to fantasize about “traveling all over your body,” begging her partner to “kiss me, touch me, and dance with me” before they “touch heaven” with their hands and glue their mouths together.

Though Lopez has not officially set a release date for an upcoming album, she has teased the release of a full-length Spanish-language album in the recent past. Across the last two years, she has dropped a mix of seemingly standalone tracks performed in English and Spanish, including “Ni Tú Ni Yo,” “El Anillo,” the Cardi B-assisted “Dinero,” and the Skrillex-produced “Us.” Lopez’s last proper album, A.K.A., debuted in 2014, and spawned the platinum-certified single “Booty” featuring Iggy Azalea and Pitbull.

Lopez can next be seen on the big screen opposite Maluma in the upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me (scenes for which she recently filmed during a concert at Madison Square Garden), while Hustlers is now playing in theaters nationwide. Listen to “Baila Conmigo” above.

