Kelly Clarkson sure knows what makes a cover beautiful.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host kicked things off with a rendition of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” It’s become routine on her new talk show for the singer to cover a popular song in a segment dubbed “Kellyoke.” Clarkson’s take on the boyband’s song seemed to be a hit with her live audience as they swayed and clapped along to her impeccable vocals.

Clarkson’s covers are increasingly impressive and popular with recent smashes including Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” Christina Aguilera’s “Ain’t No Other Man,” Sia’s “Chandelier,” The Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” and “Think” by Aretha Franklin, among others. On Tuesday, she also covered Dua Lipa’s “Blow Your Mind,” while on Wednesday she hit the high notes on Eve’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays — check your local listings for showtimes in your area. Watch Clarkson perform “What Make You Beautiful” above.

Related content: