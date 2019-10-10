CNCO perform 'De Cero' for EW's In the Basement

When Zabdiel De Jesús, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Joel Pimentel formed CNCO in the finale of Univision’s competition series La Banda, the five strangers could not have predicted they’d be where they are today.

They all arrived at EW’s studios in September to record a song from their upcoming EP Que Quienes Somos, sharing an air of familiarity similar to that of brothers. Since winning a spot in the group on the reality competition series (created by Simon Cowell and produced by Ricky Martin) in 2015, they have been inseparable. Talking about their upcoming title, the guys finished each other’s sentences and had inside jokes that made them crack up in unison.

The magic of that bond seeps into their new music, a collection of tracks more personal than anything they’ve done before (the group wrote 85 percent of the new EP). One of those songs is “De Cero” — it translates to “from zero” in English — which tells the story of a relationship that needs a fresh start.

“It’s telling your girl, or that one person, ‘You know, I don’t want to keep fighting,'” Camacho tells EW. “‘I don’t wanna keep bugging about the things that happened before. Let’s start from zero and get to know each other again.'”

As is evident from their In the Basement performance of “De Cero,” all five have developed a unique harmony. Fans will be able to hear it for themselves when the EP drops Oct. 11, particularly on the track “Toxica.”

“‘Toxica’ is a song that we wrote with Beatriz Luengo and Yotuel Romero during a session that we did randomly,” Camacho explains. “We loved the song from the beginning but we weren’t in love with the original beat — we didn’t feel like it fit the song right. So me and the guys improvised just to see what would happen with an a capella version and it was fire! I think it really shows our vocal range and our talent together.”

Forming a band through a reality competition show can look gimmicky to some, but it’s thanks to one that this quintet is now able to share their bilingual talents with millions of fans from all over the world. And for the last four years, those fans have playfully been asking CNCO the same thing: “Que quienes somos?” (translation: Who are we?). After dropping their EP aptly branded with that question, the world will soon know the answer.

Related content:

Rhapsody performs ‘Aaliyah’ for EW’s ‘In the Basement’ series

Ava Max performs ‘Freaking Me Out’ for EW’s ‘In the Basement’ series

Alec Benjamin performs ‘Annabelle’s Homework’ for EW’s In the Basement series

PRETTYMUCH perform ‘Gone 2 Long’ for EW’s ‘In the Basement’ series