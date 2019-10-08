Drake's dad claims son lies about him being absentee father to sell records

Drake is not happy with his father Dennis Graham, who claimed the rapper has lied about their relationship to sell records. Graham spoke to Nick Cannon on his Power 106 morning show last week where he addressed Drake’s lyrics that claim he was an absentee father.

“I had a conversation with Drake about that,” he told Cannon. I have always been with Drake. I talk to him, if not every day. And we really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? Like, this is not cool.’ And he goes, ‘Dad, it sells records.’ I said, ‘Ok well, cool.'”

Image zoom Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP

Drake responded via Instagram Story on Tuesday saying he “woke up today so hurt” over his father’s claims. Adding, “My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do? That’s the people we are stuck with.

Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

Graham, a Memphis-born musician who was a drummer for Jerry Lee Lewis, has made several appearances in his son’s music—both lyrically and physically. The percussionist was on the cover of Drake’s 2017 album “More Life,” and he appeared in his 2013 music video for the song “Worst Behavior.”

In February, Graham released a single titled “That on That,” — his first since 2017’s “Kinda Crazy.”

