Watch Adam Sandler and his daughters cover Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

Adam Sandler and his daughters performed a cover of Taylor Swift’s latest single, “Lover,” at a charity event Sunday, and thankfully the moment was caught on video.

In a series of clips shared by Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter from Malibu’s Rock4EB!’s fundraiser, which supports efforts to cure the rare disease epidermolysis bullosa, Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 10, sing Swift’s single while their dad accompanies them on guitar. The cover stays mostly true to the original, with the exception of the opening lyrics, which the duo changed.

“We could leave the Hanukkah lights up till January,” the girls sing, before receiving a standing ovation. “This is our place, we make the rules.” (The original lyrics mention Christmas lights.)

The girls had quite the star-studded audience: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Courteney Cox, Rami Malek, Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth Olsen, David Spade, and Cindy Crawford were just a few of the celebrities in attendance.

According to reports, it was a Swift-filled weekend for the Sandler family. The comedian revealed to the crowd that he and his daughters had just flown back from New York, where they attended Saturday Night Live, during which Swift performed “Lover” and “False God,” both off her new album.

Watch the adorable performance from the Sandler family below.

Here’s part 2 also, they just flew in this morning after catching @taylorswift13 on @nbcsnl last night. pic.twitter.com/eGB3mMY3qu — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 7, 2019

