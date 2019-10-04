Travis Scott drops video for 'Highest in the Room' after Kylie Jenner split

Travis Scott has released his highly anticipated new song, ‘Highest In The Room’.

The three-minute track was produced by “Sicko Mode” producer OZ and Nik D. “When I’m with you I feel alive / You say you love me don’t you lie,” Scott sings on the first verse in his Auto-Tuned croon. “Don’t cut my heart, don’t wanna die / Keep the pistol on the side.” The song’s guest verse by Lil Baby – which Scott previewed during a concert in August – doesn’t appear on the song.

Stream ‘Highest In The Room’ below:

‘Highest In The Room’ arrives after months of teasing. In April, Scott’s then-girlfriend Kylie Jenner shared a snippet as part of an advertisement for her KYBROWS collection. Scott also performed the song during his headline set at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

The song is Scott’s first solo material since releasing his acclaimed 2018 album ‘Astroworld’. Since then, he’s featured on several artist’s songs, including Post Malone’s ‘Take What You Want’ (which also featured a scene-stealing turn by Ozzy Osbourne), Ed Sheeran’s ‘Antisocial’, and ‘Power is Power’ for an album of music inspired by Game Of Thrones.

Scott also recently released a documentary ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’, which premiered on Netflix in August.

Next month, Scott will headline the second edition of his own Astroworld Festival.

